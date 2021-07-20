Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 563,873 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 67.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 781.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in AVROBIO by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.36.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.