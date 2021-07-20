Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Short Interest Up 40.7% in June

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $796,478.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $946,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $307,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $2,331,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 132.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 142,463 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of OM stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.69. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

