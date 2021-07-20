EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. The company has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford. The company has estimated roughly 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, which has brightened the production outlook. In the Eagle Ford alone, the company identified 1,900 undrilled premium locations, while in the prolific Delaware Basin, the upstream firm identified 6,300 drilling sites. Its balance sheet is significantly less levered than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. In fact, its debt-to-capitalization ratio has consistently been lower than the industry over the past five years. Consequently, the company is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.77.

NYSE:EOG opened at $70.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

