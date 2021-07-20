ADT (NYSE:ADT) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $19,937,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,789,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 982,900 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 103,626 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 56,636 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,489,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.