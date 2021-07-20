Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Lowered to C$128.00 at Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CGEAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.29.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $95.31 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

