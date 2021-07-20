Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $145.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.94.

OSK stock opened at $113.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Insiders have sold 76,940 shares of company stock worth $10,090,648 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Oshkosh by 19.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

