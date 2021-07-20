Northern Trust Corp Buys 35,631 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,631 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.12% of American Well worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the first quarter worth $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in American Well by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $38,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.07.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. American Well’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $2,382,394.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,091,528.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,225 shares of company stock worth $9,886,673 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

