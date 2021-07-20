Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 39.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 119.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

BCH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.53. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $650.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

