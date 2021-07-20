Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 92.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $2,794,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $1,986,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.55.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

