Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CXM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $18.96 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

