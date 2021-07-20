Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CXM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $18.96 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
