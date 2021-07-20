Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,424 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWB. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $445.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

