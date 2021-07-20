Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,052 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.32 million, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.28. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

