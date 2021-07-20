nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $1,391,200.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $1,391,200.00.
NCNO opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of -117.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.88.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.16.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
