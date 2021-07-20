nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $1,391,200.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $1,391,200.00.

NCNO opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of -117.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 213.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP increased its stake in nCino by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $4,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,244,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.16.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

