Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Major Shareholder Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $2,011,800.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NTRS opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.84.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
