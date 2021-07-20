Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Major Shareholder Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $2,011,800.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NTRS opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.84.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

