Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on YARIY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.