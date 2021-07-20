Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Major Shareholder Buys $2,999,964.45 in Stock

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) major shareholder Peter Coates acquired 722,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,964.45. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TRKA stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

