Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Major Shareholder Buys $2,999,964.45 in Stock

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) major shareholder Peter Coates acquired 722,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,964.45. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of TRKA stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66.
About Troika Media Group
