George J. Christ Sells 35,570 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,346,908.60. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $256.70 million, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STKS. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

