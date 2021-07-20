Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARZGY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Assicurazioni Generali from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

ARZGY stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

