Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:SOI opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $389.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.