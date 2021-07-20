Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Old Second Bancorp worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $351.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

