Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUMO. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,274 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,581,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Sumo Logic by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 117,915 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $7,993,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $5,335,000. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 26,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,664,101.44. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,568 shares of company stock worth $7,218,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.92.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

