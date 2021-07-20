Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $1,172,625.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $380.74 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

