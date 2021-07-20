Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.10 Million

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post sales of $306.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the highest is $312.20 million. Umpqua reported sales of $327.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $19.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.