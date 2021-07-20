Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group to “Hold”

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

