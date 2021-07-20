Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,560 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Metropolitan Bank worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 8,197 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $106,561.00. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

