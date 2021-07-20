Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 106,623 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,115,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,623 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 752,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $1,650,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 235,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

