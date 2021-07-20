Financial Comparison: Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) vs. SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SciPlay alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SciPlay and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 8 3 0 2.17 Change Healthcare 0 14 4 0 2.22

SciPlay presently has a consensus price target of $19.29, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Change Healthcare has a consensus price target of $23.55, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.54% 5.31% 4.04% Change Healthcare -3.63% 11.82% 3.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Change Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and Change Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $582.20 million 3.57 $20.90 million $0.86 18.91 Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.24 -$112.21 million $1.20 18.63

SciPlay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SciPlay has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats SciPlay on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, clinical decision support, value-based payment, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment provides solutions for financial, administrative, and clinical and pharmacy transactions; connected consumer health; intelligent healthcare network; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; data; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment offers solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company serves commercial insurers, private insurers, BlueCross Blue Shield plans, Medicare/Medicaid plans, provider-sponsored payers, third party administrators, emerging technology and data-driven health plans, and other specialty health benefits insurers, as well as hospitals and health systems, physician practices, dentists, pharmacies, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, telehealth providers, senior care facilities, laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Change Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.