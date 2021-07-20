AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 755,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 556,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AAGIY stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

