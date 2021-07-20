AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 755,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 556,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
AAGIY stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $56.53.
About AIA Group
