Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sohu.com by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 2.05. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $25.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.48.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.