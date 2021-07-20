Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.82.

TSE:WCP opened at C$5.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.15 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.03.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,453,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,721,816. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Insiders acquired a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

