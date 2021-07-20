Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$5.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.10. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.47. The company has a market cap of C$357.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

