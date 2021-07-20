Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reissued a na rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$38.33 on Monday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.54.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.5239334 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.