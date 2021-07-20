Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$84.00 at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$84.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on L. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$96.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$83.86.

TSE:L opened at C$80.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$80.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. Research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

