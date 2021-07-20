Financial Analysis: XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) vs. Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stoneridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stoneridge and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 1 1 0 2.50 XL Fleet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stoneridge currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.29%. XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.75%. Given Stoneridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -1.72% -1.70% -0.78% XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stoneridge and XL Fleet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $648.01 million 1.13 -$7.95 million ($0.03) -896.67 XL Fleet $20.34 million 46.72 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

Stoneridge has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Volatility & Risk

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stoneridge beats XL Fleet on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity, and compliance products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment's electronic control units regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and telematics solutions. It provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

