Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) versus DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Financial Contrast

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A DouYu International 1.46% 1.91% 1.50%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jianpu Technology and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 0 3 1 0 2.25

DouYu International has a consensus target price of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 230.49%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jianpu Technology and DouYu International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $234.18 million 0.18 -$64.89 million N/A N/A DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.98 $74.41 million $0.23 19.35

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Summary

DouYu International beats Jianpu Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc. engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang and Zheng Yu Wu on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

