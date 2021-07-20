CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Acquires $3,857,956.20 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss purchased 207,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,857,956.20.

Jennifer Yoss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Yoss sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $124,780.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.17.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CorVel by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

