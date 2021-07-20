Insider Selling: Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) CEO Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) CEO Peter G. Thomson sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00.

FULC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $321.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FULC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

