Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Insider Sells $14,724,144.50 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 2,265,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $14,724,144.50.

TTSH stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $368.15 million, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.