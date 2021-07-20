Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rafael were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rafael by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rafael by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rafael by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rafael by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RFL opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.85 million, a P/E ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.34. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $66.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Rafael Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

