First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.59 Million

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce $766.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $782.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $749.80 million. First Horizon posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

First Horizon stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

