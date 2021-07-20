JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 28,505 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Earthstone Energy worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 1,336,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 158,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $236,672.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,200 shares of company stock worth $1,097,172. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $739.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.