Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$68.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$65.06.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$60.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.86. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$42.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The company has a market cap of C$10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

