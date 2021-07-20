Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Cormark

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.56.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$15.90 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.93 million and a P/E ratio of -55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.5506459 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

