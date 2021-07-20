Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Increased to C$68.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDPYF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.61.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $1.0959 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.