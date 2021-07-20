Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.80. Asahi Kasei has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asahi Kasei (AHKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.