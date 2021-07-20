Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DETNF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DETNF opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.26. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

