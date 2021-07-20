Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DETNF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DETNF opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.26. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

