Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ALPMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of ALPMY opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66. Astellas Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.46.
Astellas Pharma Company Profile
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
