Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ALPMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ALPMY opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66. Astellas Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

