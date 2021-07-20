Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) SVP Sells $33,360.00 in Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00.

Emmaus Life Sciences stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.16.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

