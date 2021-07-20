ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €28.00 ($32.94) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.72 ($23.20).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €16.14 ($18.99) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

