Insider Buying: Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Acquires 42,211 Shares of Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) insider Zoe Holland bought 42,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,904.49 ($32,537.88).

FEN stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.48 million and a P/E ratio of 43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.56. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 62 ($0.81).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

